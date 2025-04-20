Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) Six Army personnel were injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Chopra market in the town, 65 km away from Jammu, when a bus carrying the soldiers was on its way to a nearby camp, the officials said.

They said a rescue operation was immediately launched and six injured soldiers were rushed to hospital.

