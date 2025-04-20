Jaipur, April 20: A 19-year-old Dalit youth has filed a police complaint in Rajasthan's Sikar, alleging a horrific incident of assault, "unnatural sex," and urination by two men who also reportedly used casteist slurs. The First Information Report (FIR), lodged on April 16, details an incident that allegedly occurred on April 8.

According to an Indian Express report, the complainant was watching a wedding procession when the two accused asked him to accompany them to the bus station. Instead, they allegedly took him to a secluded area where they subjected him to physical violence, including punching, kicking, and hitting him with a stick and an alcohol bottle. Rajasthan: BJP Suspends Ex-MLA Gyandev Ahuja for Sprinkling Ganga Jal After Dalit LoP’s Visit to Ram Temple.

Dalit Man Sexually Assaulted, Beaten, Urinated Upon in Rajasthan

The victim further alleged that the accused forced him to remove his clothes, committed "unnatural sex" with him, and urinated on him, all while recording the acts on video. They also allegedly threatened to kill his family and release the videos online if he reported the incident. The FIR states that the accused used casteist slurs and mentioned wanting to harm the victim's father, who is currently abroad.

The complainant stated that he had delayed reporting the incident due to fear and the alleged threats. He eventually informed his family after experiencing difficulty with urination and bowel movements. Rajasthan Shocker: 12-Year-Old Dalit Boy Stripped, Forced To Dance for Stealing Wire in Kota, 6 Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including assault, kidnapping, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, and intentional insult. Additionally, charges have been invoked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology Act concerning the publication of sexually explicit material.

