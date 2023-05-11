Jammu, May 11 (PTI) Over 600 positions for police personnel have been sanctioned for 42 new border police posts (BPPs) along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the second-tier anti-infiltration grid, according to an order.

While the army and the Border Security Force are manning the first-tier of the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control and the International Border respectively, police are managing the grid's second tier

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Accuses ED of Implicating Him in Liquor Case.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of 607 posts for strengthening of the anti-infiltration grid (tier-II) for 42 new border police posts in Jammu and Kashmir," Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, R K Goyal said in the order.

He said the posts include 39 for sub-inspectors, 50 for assistant sub-inspectors, 88 for head constables and 430 for constables.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: Two Girls Gang Raped in Gomati District, Principal Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)