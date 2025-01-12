New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The 9th Armed Forces Veterans' Day will be celebrated at Tanda Artillery Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor district on January 14, a release said on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be attending the event along with JK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other senior military and civil officials.

According to the release, the event will be held under the aegis of Northern Command to honour the Armed Forces Veterans and Veer Naris.

Approximately 1,000 veterans from Jammu, Akhnoor, Pallanwala, Rakhmuthi, Naushera, and Sunderbani are likely to attend the event. The event will also include the hoisting of a 108-foot National Flag and the inauguration of the Akhnoor Heritage Museum.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Department will present cultural performances reflecting the region's rich cultural heritage.

As a special gesture, mobility equipment like motorised wheelchairs, e-scooters, and autorickshaws will also be distributed to the veterans.

The event reflects the Indian Army's respect and unwavering commitment to care for the Veterans and Veer Naris who have served the nation with pride and dedication, added the release. (ANI)

