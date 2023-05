Baramullah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, on Thursday visited Pattan and inaugurated the Veterinary hospital and mega fertility camp held under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), a release said.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director General, Sheep Husbandry Department, Bashir Ahmad Khan, Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Purnima Mittal, Chief Executive Officer Livestock, Dr Balbir Singh, SDM Pattan and other officers were present.

The programme was attended by progressive farmers, local farm women and other concerned stakeholders including youth, the release said.

After inaugurating the Veterinary hospital, Atal Dulloo complimented the people for the facility and asserted that the hospital will tremendously augment animal care and treatment in the area.

"The facility coming up on modern lines at a cost of Rs 1.92 crore will house a drug store, medical facility, operation theatre besides quarters for doctors and staff," he added.

ACS informed that the hospital will have all the sophisticated and latest equipment that will focus on treating animals under the supervision of doctors and trained professionals.

During his visit, Atal Dulloo also inaugurated Mega Fertility Camp held under HADP meant to resolve the infertility problem among the cattle. He was informed that cows and other animals will be treated free of cost for various fertility-related problems by means of hormonal treatment, the release said.

Later, the Additional Chief Secretary held a brief interaction with the local progressive farmers under HADP and sought feedback regarding their achievements in the sector.

Atal Dulloo asked the officers to ensure that the benefit of all schemes related to agriculture and allied sectors should percolate to all eligible and deserving farmers across the district. He added that increasing productivity, production, and farmer income is among the top priorities of the UT administration.

Elaborating further, ACS said that imparting training to budding farmers should be of pivotal importance for the district administration. (ANI)

