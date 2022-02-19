Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Saturday reviewed the law and order, crime position, and overall functioning of the Kathua and Samba districts.

He was accompanied by all supervisory officers including SHOs and investigating officers of the district.

The disposal of cases registered during the current year and previous pendency was reviewed, discussed and instructions were issued.

Besides that, the ADGP Jammu reviewed the highway and border security arrangements of the District. ADG Jammu also reviewed the arrangements made at Kathua regarding sealing of the borders during the Assembly Election to be held tomorrow in Punjab.

ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh was received by SSP Kathua and SSP Samba and his team of officers and was given a guard of honour at DPL Kathua and DPL Samba on his arrival.

ADGP Jammu held a thorough discussion regarding the working of police especially crime, investigation, NDPS, and disposal of cases including under trial cases and other issues related to policing.

He stressed the importance of good investigation and shared his experiences of investigation in cases. He emphasized strengthening the Naka points on the national highway to keep a check on transportation of drugs, weapons and other criminal activities.

The ADGP impressed upon the SHO's for proper compilation of records in the Police Stations to ensure efficient use of technology. He said that CCTNS is a complete package that includes crime registration, investigation as well as some public services online. He impressed upon all officers to also frequently use the ICJS portal for effective crime monitoring.

The ADGP Jammu emphasized upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for speedy action by the forces. He emphasized regular interactions and briefing of the subordinates at different levels.

The ADGP said that the Police Public meetings especially in the border villages should be conducted on regular basis. He said that people's cooperation in the fight against narco-terrorism and other crimes is a must. (ANI)

