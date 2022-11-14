Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration has introduced integrated sheep development scheme (ISDS) for promoting the sheep farming sector, an official statement said here on Monday.

Various reforms and initiatives like ISDS were introduced for modernisation and promotion of the sheep farming sector and strengthening of commercial activities and output of the sector which provides the means of livelihood to about 12 lakh families in the UT, it added.

ISDS is one of the schemes of Sheep Husbandry Department aimed at not only achieving breakthrough in wool and mutton production but also addressing the problems of unemployment across Jammu and Kashmir.

The aim of the administration is to increase livestock productivity and production in a sustainable manner and focus on untapped potential for the export and value added products, it added.

High genetic potential breeds of sheep, exotic breeds for crossbreeding, marketing facilities and preventive mechanism of endemic disease problems is bringing overall improvement in sheep rearing sector and improving socio-economic status of a vast majority of livestock producers.

The launch of ISDS has achieved major strides in supplementing livestock production and building entrepreneurship in the sheep sector across Jammu and Kashmir.

The scheme aims to promote the establishment of sheep and goat units in the union territory. Sheep sector makes a valuable contribution to the economically weaker sections of the society by their multifaceted utility of producing wool, meat, skin and manure.

Under ISDS, financial assistance from the banks has been made available along with other incentives and subsidies, it added.

Any individual, group of individuals, self-help group, cooperative society, farmers producer organisation is eligible to apply for the scheme.

The scheme also has the provision of procurement of shearing units which include one shearing machine, one gen set and shearing accessories. Besides, 50 percent of the unit cost as the total eligible subsidy with a ceiling of Rs 75,000 per unit -whichever is less- is also available, it added.

Any individual- trained in MSS or intending to undergo training in MSS- is eligible for the scheme, it added.

The scheme is majorly contributing towards achieving Prime Minister's vision of doubling farmers' income as it augments the income of farmers that they generate by practising agriculture, it added.

The department also provides breeders with all kinds of assistance during disease outbreaks to minimize the loss. The structural changes and consolidation of different programmes for farm and non-farm population in the rural areas is nothing short of a revolution for rural J-K.

Starting with 50 sheep, 33-year-old Mumtaza Begum now owns more than 250 sheep. She earns livelihood not only for herself but for the family besides providing livelihood to two other families.

A college dropout from Sheikpal Watrina area of district Bandipora, Mumtaza set up a 50-odd sheep unit under ISDS in 2020.

"There are two men working in my farm on a monthly salary of 9000 each," she said.

Similarly, 28-yr-old lady Masrat Jan from Lawaypora area of Bandipora has adopted 100-sheep unit.

"I am giving employment to three unemployed youths besides supporting my family economically," Masrat said.

She expressed her happiness and thanked the administration and sheep husbandry department for providing her assistance in establishing the unit.

Masrat Jan appeals to the unemployed youth to come forward and take benefit of different schemes to be self-sufficient. (ANI)

