Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): After the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday made it mandatory to obtain vigilance clearance for getting passport by government employees, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti reacted saying they want to run the union territory using force.

"They want to run Jammu and Kashmir using force. They are making it difficult for people to live by demanding papers for jobs, land, etc. They are working in contrast to claims made after repealing Article 370," Mufti said while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Centre Plans To Procure 20 Crore Covishield, One Crore Zydus DNA Doses By End of September 2021.

An order from the administration of Jammu and Kashmir read, "The passport to the citizens including government employee is issued on the basis of verification carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The current system does not contain any mechanism as would help denying the passport to such employees who are either under suspension or facing departmental inquiry or prosecution on account of serious charges."

Currently, a government employee is only required to inform his employer for applying for passport on Annexure-H.

Also Read | Manorama Mohapatra Dies at 87: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Anguish at Death of Eminent Odia Litterateur and Journalist.

The guidelines for obtaining a passport have been reviewed by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in consultation with the Central Vigilance Commission and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and elaborate instructions have been issued for obtaining fresh vigilance clearance while considering grant of passport to government employees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)