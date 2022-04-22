Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 22 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration is upgrading the infrastructure in South Kashmir's Anantnag district to provide clean and fresh drinking water to the residents of the area under the central government's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme.

The largest water reservoir tank and borewell in South Kashmir is being constructed at a total cost of about Rs 744 lakh to resolve the problems faced by Brenti Bat Pora and nearby villages.

It is likely to be functional within a month.

A local resident told ANI that the villagers have been facing problems related to the unavailability of clean drinking water since 1975.

"The total cost of this Water Supply Scheme Brenti Bat Pora is about Rs 744.50 lakh. The village comprises about six to eight habitations, and a total of 860 households and a population of 7,000 to 9,000 people will be benefitted from this scheme," said Zameer Ahmad Raina, Assistant Executive Engineer of PHE Anantnag.

"The project is about 98 per cent complete and the pipe network is also 75 per cent complete. The water-related problem is expected to be resolved within 15 to 30 days," he added.

The residents of the area expressed contentment and hoped that their problems will end soon. (ANI)

