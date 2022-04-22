New Delhi, April 22: The BJP on Friday hit out at the Congress for demolishing a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Rajasthan saying that hurting the faith of Hindus is secularism of the grand-old party.

Amit Malviya, In-charge of BJP's national information and technology department, said that shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus is the secularism of Congress.

"In the name of development a 300 years old Shiva Temple was demolished in Alwar, Rajasthan. Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus is the secularism of Congress," Malviya tweeted. Malviya mentioned that on April 18 administration rolled out bulldozers on the property of 85 Hindus without giving notice. Hindi Language Row: BJP Leaders Say Time Is Right for ‘One Nation One Language’.

"On April 18, in Rajgarh town of Rajasthan, administration without notice rolled over bulldozers on the pucca houses and shops of 85 Hindus. Compared with Jahangirpuri. Are those shedding selective tears and calling the drive anti-minority admitting that Muslims are both encroachers and rioters," Malviya said. Gurugram: 35-year-Old Man Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Armed Assailant in Bilaspur Khurd, Police Suspect Rivalry.

The two parties are at loggerheads after North Delhi Municipal Corporation rolled out bulldozers to demolish illegal construction and encroachment in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after a communal clash broke out during Hanuman Jayanti procession last week.

The Congress accused the Centre of undermining constitutional authorities after it failed to immediately follow the Supreme Court's order of a status quo on the demolition drive. Terming it demolition of Constitutional values, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared picture of preamble which is threatened by a bulldozer.

Earlier Congress leaders had termed it brazen contempt and a very dangerous precedent of defiance by the civic agency and Delhi police.

