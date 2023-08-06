Visuals of the pilgrims from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): Amarnath Yatra which was halted at Cahbdrkote base camp in Ramban due to closing of Jammu Srinagar National Highway, has resumed from Chandrkote base camp.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored on Sunday at around 9 am, police said.

In this regard, the official media handle of Jammu Kashmir police took to Twitter and said,"Traffic update at 0900 hrs Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar NHW."

Earlier today Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to landslide in Ramban area.

A fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left from the Pantha Chowk base camp to reach the holy Amarnath Cave, on Sunday morning. Yatra which was halted at Chanderkote base camp in Ramban, has resumed.

The pilgrims who will reach the holy site via Baltal and Pahalgam routes also raised 'Bam Bam Bhole' slogans.

“We stayed here, now we are going to Baltal, from there we will climb for Amarnath. There is a proper arrangement of food and shelter here. We are in a group of 6 people and we all are very happy. We will pray that the home and family remain happy and the journey goes smoothly,” a pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur told ANI.

“We will come here next year also there is very good support from the locals and everyone should visit here happily and fearlessly,” another pilgrim said.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023.

Earlier, the Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu on Friday took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra.

"The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023," said a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The ADGP Jammu and the Divisional Commissioner were briefed about the security and other related issues by SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar and DC Poonch Yaseen Mohd Choudhary.

Later, the ADGP Jammu and Divisional Commissioner convened a meeting with the civil society members of Poonch.

Prominent lawyers and elected representatives participated in the meeting. All the speakers apprised the officers of all the cooperation for the smooth Independence Day celebrations and peaceful conduct of the yatra. (ANI)

