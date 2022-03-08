Jammu, March 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday amended service rules to incorporate separate physical standards for recruitment of women in the forest department.

An official said the progressive step initiated by the department is in the realm of gender equity and would provide relief to thousands of female candidates who would now be able to apply according to gender-specific physical standards.

"In order to incorporate separate physical standards in recruitment for female aspirants, the Forest, Ecology and Environment department, today issued an executive order and amendments were made in the Jammu and Kashmir forest (Subordinate) service recruitment rules, 1991, for the post of foresters," a spokesperson said.

With the significant step taken on the eve of International Women's Day, differentiated standards of height, walk and chest girth have been incorporated and it will expand opportunities of participation and selection of female candidates, he said.

