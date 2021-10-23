Amit Shah visits residence of slain Insp Parvez Ahmed, killed by terrorists last month

Nowgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the residence of Inspector Parvez Ahmed, who was killed by terrorists last month in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam.

During his visit, Shah met Ahmed's wife Fatima Akhter and gave her official papers for a government job.

Also Read | Rajkot: Man Flees With Gold Worth Over Rs 5 Crore to Pay for Gambling Losses; Arrested.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh were also present during Shah's visit to Ahmed's residence.

The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the union territory.

Also Read | Goa Means New Model of Development, Reflection of Collective Efforts, Says PM Narendra Modi.

This is his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)