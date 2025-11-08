Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI) In a significant operation, Anantnag Police conducted searches at the village Liver, Anantnag, at the residences of Jammu and Kashmir nationals operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP) members Zaffer Bhat alias Khurshid, and Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan.

According to a release, the search operation was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to counter anti-national activities and to maintain peace and law and order in the district. The operation was conducted in accordance with due legal procedures and under proper authorisation.

As per the release, "Anantnag Police reiterates its firm commitment to taking stern action against individuals or groups involved in activities detrimental to national security and public peace."

Earlier on Saturday, according to an official release, acting on specific intelligence inputs, multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were conducted in the Khansahib, Beerwah, and Budgam areas, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terrorist activities at the behest of their relatives based across the border.

Several relatives and associates of active JKNOP members were booked under relevant legal provisions for their continued involvement in anti-national activities, including providing logistical support, spreading propaganda and aiding recruitment. Digital devices and incriminating material were also seized during the raids.

Budgam Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the district, asserting that operations against terror networks and their support structures will continue until they are completely dismantled.

Meanwhile, in a major operation aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terror and subversive activities in the district, Kulgam Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown on J-K Nationals Operating from Pakistan/Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were carried out in several parts of the district, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terror activities at the behest of their relatives currently based across the border. (ANI)

