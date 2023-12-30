Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Indian Army's Romeo Force and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu-Kashmir Police recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the Kasblari area of Poonch, said officials.

The arms and ammunition were recovered during a joint search operation by the Romeo Force and the SOG.

The explosives were subsequently destroyed by the army on the spot in the forest of the Kasblari area, officials said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army, in a joint operation, busted a terror hideout in the Mendhar area of Poonch, seizing pistols and grenades.

The White Knight Corps of the army, in a post on X, said, "This has dealt a huge blow to a terror plot planning to carry out targeted killings."

The post further added that three pistols, six magazines, 64 rounds of 9mm ammunition and four grenades were also recovered inside the hideout.

"In continuation of relentless operations against terror in Jammu region, an intelligence-based joint operation by #IndianArmy and #JKP has led to the recovery of 03 pistols with foreign markings, 06 magazines, 64 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 04 grenades from a hideout in #Mendhar sector," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on X. (ANI)

