Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): The NT Battalion of the Indian Army, Krishana Ghati Brigade, commenced the opening ceremony of the second edition of Krishna Ghati Premier Cricket League (KGPL) T20 cricket tournament at Jhulas Ground in Poonch on Sunday.

The 20-day-long tournament features 27 teams competing for cash prizes worth Rs 8 lakh. The winner gets Rs 3.5 lakh, the runner-up Rs 2 lakh, and there are awards for Man of the Tournament and Player of the Match. Each team gets 3 players from outside the state, including domestic, local, and reputed cricket players.

Also Read | Jogi Ramesh Arrest: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSRCP Leader Sent to Judicial Custody Till November 13 in Spurious Liquor Case.

"Today, the Indian Army is organising the second edition of the Krishna Valley Premier League. A total of 27 teams from Poonch are participating in this tournament," Cricket coach Parvez Malik told ANI.

"Each team gets 3 players from outside the state, including domestic, local, and reputed cricket players... After Operation Sindoor, this is a major event organised by the Indian Army at the extreme border," he added.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 3, 2025: BPCL, Urban Company and Patanjali Foods Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Abhinav Kaur, the owner of one of the teams participating in the tournament, emphasised the significance of the tournament, as it is being conducted in a border village after Operation Sindoor. She said that the tournament instilled confidence in the residents of the border districts.

"The second Krishna Ghati Premier League is happening today. I've been involved since the first edition and own the Krishna Ghati Tigers. The Krishna Valley Brigade of the Indian Army provided the platform for our youth," Kaur told ANI.

"After Operation Sindoor occurred, border residents felt scared. Now, thanks to the Indian Army, the situation has improved, and life is returning to normal. This edition has 27 teams in a grand tournament with a prize pool of over Rs 8 lakh. The winner gets Rs 3.5 lakh, the runner-up Rs 2 lakh, and there are awards for Man of the Tournament and Player of the Match," she added.

The event has seen massive participation from the people. The KGPL aims to promote sportsmanship, teamwork, and youth empowerment while strengthening bonds between the Army and local communities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)