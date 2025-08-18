Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 (ANI): In a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the local population, the Army is set to launch a community radio station named "Rooh-E-Karna" in the border town of Tangdhar area of Kupwara district.

The initiative, which reflects the Army's continued efforts to foster inclusive development and emotional connection in border areas, will serve as a platform for community engagement, cultural exchange, and vital information dissemination for residents living in the remote and often inaccessible areas near the Line of Control (LoC).

"Rooh-E-Karna", which translates to "The Soul of Karna", is inspired by the spirit, resilience, and cultural richness of the people in the Karnah Valley. The radio station aims to give a voice to local communities, promote regional art and music, highlight inspiring stories, and provide critical updates on weather, education, agriculture, and health.

Moreover, this initiative is part of the Indian Army's broader Operation Sadbhavana, a long-running effort to support peace, development, and goodwill in the area. Over the years, the Army has launched various welfare and educational programmes in the border areas, and Rooh-E-Karna is seen as another milestone in that journey, which also generates employment in the area.

Speaking to ANI, RJ Angela, who works at the radio station, said that their main aim is to preserve the Pahadi culture, which is vanishing fast.

"The aim of a community radio station is to make your local issues reach people about what is happening in the community. And to preserve our Pahadi culture, which is vanishing somewhere. We want to highlight it and show people what it is," RJ said.

She added, "Apart from that, there is entertainment, but along with that, information related to education and whatever social activities are happening are also there; and to discuss the political issues currently affecting the local street. The students, women and those who are unable to put the matter forward did not have such a platform earlier; now, through this, they can take the matter to the forefront."

She also mentioned that employment has been generated as a result of this radio station. (ANI)

