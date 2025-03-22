Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Saturday passed the Demands for grants amounting to over Rs 7066 crore for four departments, including Jal Shakti, forest and irrigation and flood control.

The House passed the Demands for Grants through a voice vote at the end of Saturday's business this evening.

The grants, introduced by Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana, include Rs 3502.26 crore for Public Health Engineering (Jal Shakti), Rs 1576.71 crore for the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Rs 1545.31 crore for Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Rs 44,2.99 crore for the Tribal Affairs Department.

Winding up the discussion on the Demands for Grants, Rana expressed his gratitude to the MLAs for their valuable suggestions and constructive observations.

Rana said the government is determined to provide 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' to all rural households and is utilising resources from the Jal Jeevan Mission, NABARD and UT Capex to provide 55 litres of clean drinking water per capita daily, conforming to BIS 10000 and 10500 standards.

Reflecting on the achievements, he informed the House that major strides have been made in implementation of the mission during the past two-and-a-half years and more than 1400 (43 per cent) water supply schemes have been completed till date and out of remaining 1853 schemes, about 1500 schemes have seen a progress of more than 50 per cent.

Talking about Wular Lake, the largest freshwater wetland in Asia, Rana said it is undergoing major restoration with focus on ecotourism and local livelihoods.

Rana said the Forest Department is set to achieve the target of planting 150 lakh plants during 2024-25 under the programme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The department's continuous efforts have led to positive results, as Jammu and Kashmir recorded a net increase of 91.25 sq km in forest and tree cover as per the Indian State of Forest Report 2023.

To ensure systematic forest land diversion for development activities, cases are processed online through the PARIVESH portal.

“So far, 2,775 forest clearance cases have been received, with 1,159 Stage-I approvals and 507 final approvals granted, leading to the diversion of 629.95 hectare,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the need for conserving wildlife, saying that the wildlife protected areas are being managed scientifically with approved plans, regular patrolling and strict enforcement of the Wildlife Protection Act.

“The Department of Wildlife Protection has set up 42 control rooms across J-K to prevent poaching and human-wildlife conflicts. To strengthen manpower across all wings, the Forest Department is ensuring timely recruitment through selection agencies and fast-tracking promotions,” he added.

Regarding the Tribal Affairs Department, Rana said the government pursues integrated social, economic, educational, and cultural development of tribal communities through several schemes.

He said the department is mandated to conduct research studies and document tribal-related matters.

