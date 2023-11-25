Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): A BJP delegation on Saturday called on Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jammu) Sachin Kumar Vaishya and pushed for development initiatives at camps housing migrant Kashmiri residents.

The demand was highlighted in a memorandum submitted by the BJP's Kashmir displaced unit led by the party's district chief, Chand Ji Bhat.

District President Chand Ji Bhat, along with Vice President Chetan Wanchoo, Treasurer P K Bhat and Office Secretary Chaman Lal Pandita, met with Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya at Jammu.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, drawing his attention to critical issues concerning the well-being and development of Kashmiri migrants residing in Jagti camp, TRT Nagrota, TRT Purkhu, and TRT Muthi.

One of the key requests made was for the implementation of a smart bus service connecting Jagti Township and TRT Nagrota to Jammu, aimed at enhancing transportation facilities for the residents.

Prioritising the safety of the camp residents, the delegation urged the Deputy Commissioner to establish a 24x7 Fire Brigade station in or around Jagti Township for a swift response in the unfortunate event of a fire.

Additionally, the delegation emphasised the need for the installation of an open-air gym in all Kashmiri Pandit camps, enhancing the recreational facilities in Jagti, Nagrota, Muthi, and Purkhu camps.

Responding to these concerns, the Deputy Commissioner has instructed his staff to allocate a sum of Rs 2 lakh for the open-air gym for each camp in the next financial year. This financial support aims to address pressing needs and enhance the overall living conditions of the residents.

Furthermore, the delegation successfully secured the agreement of the Deputy Commissioner to conduct a personal visit to all migrant camps.

This commitment reflects the DC's dedication to understanding the on-ground realities and fostering a direct connection with the residents.

The BJP delegation expressed gratitude for the Deputy Commissioner's responsiveness and commitment to addressing the concerns raised during the meeting.

This collaborative effort signifies a step forward in ensuring the well-being and development of Kashmiri migrants in the region. (ANI)

