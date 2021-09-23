Jammu, Sep 23 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the death of a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The policeman, Ajay Dhar, died on Wednesday after being shot at by his colleague in a case of “mistaken identity”, officials had said.

Dhar, a follower in the police department and posted in Handwara, was shot at by a sentry guarding a temple around 2 am after he failed to stop when asked, they had said.

The BJP termed the incident as a "cold-blooded murder" and accused police of a cover-up.

The mortal remains of the policeman were brought to his Jagti camp residence here and consigned to flames on Thursday

Vice president of J-K BJP Ajay Bharti said the incident will have repercussions on the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley if a probe is not ordered into the matter.

"It is a cover-up by the police. The lies (by the police) are getting exposed,” he alleged.

“He (Dhar) was posted in police lines. Why was he suddenly shifted from there? If his duty ended at 10 pm, why was he called at 2 am? Where are his phone, I-card and other things," Bharti said.

"We request the prime minister and the home minister to intervene in the matter,” he said.

