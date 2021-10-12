Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) Dozens of BJP workers on Tuesday took out a protest march here demanding safe and proper accommodation for all panch and sarpanch in the Kashmir valley.

They staged a protest at the Press Enclave here to press for their demands.

Lashing out at the divisional administration in Kashmir, the protesting BJP members said the “chaotic” accommodation being provided to all the panch and sarpanch has resulted in privacy issues and security-related problems.

“These panch and sarpanch are elected representatives of the people, and not prisoners. In 14 hotels booked in Srinagar, more than six leaders are being kept together, which is a clear breach of security,” a BJP spokesperson said.

It is unfortunate that these leaders were thrown out of their personal accommodations and kept as “herd of sheep” in hotel rooms, he alleged.

He urged the divisional administration and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address the issue.

