Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 29 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Friday began road clearance operations in the Pir Panjal mountain range after rainfall and flash floods caused landslides and blocked connectivity in Rajouri district, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts for several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Local resident Ram Krishan expressed relief over the ongoing work, stating, "There has been a lot of relief now..The construction is facilitating a lot of people.. People are working tirelessly to restore the roads ..We are grateful to the Border Roads Organisation department...The construction will be completed in some time".

Krishan added, "At least an 80% effect was attributed to the rain...But the construction work continued..Due to the rainfall, numerous landslides have occurred. The work was slow for a few days..Our problems will be solved soon."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for the region. A yellow alert has been sounded for Friday in Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Udhampur districts, predicting thunderstorms and lightning. An orange alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Poonch, Kishtwar, Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur, indicating the possibility of heavier rainfall.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir region faced adverse weather conditions marked by heavy rainfall and landslides, which severely disrupted daily life for the local population. In a significant move to ensure student safety, all Government and Private Schools across the Jammu Division were ordered to remain closed until August 30, 2025.

The decision was made following alarming reports from several districts, which highlighted severe conditions affecting school operations. Heads of Institutions were advised to explore the possibility of conducting online classes, particularly for students in Classes 9 to 12, wherever suitable infrastructure and internet connectivity were available.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the flood situation in the region. He expressed concern over the damage caused by two days of continuous rainfall, stating that the Union Territory had narrowly escaped a major crisis. (ANI)

