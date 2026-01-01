New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF), on Thursday, apprehended a 19-year-old Bangladeshi national near the International Border (IB) in the Gajansoo area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the J-K police, the individual has been identified as Shariful Islam Bhuiyan, s/o Mozibul Haque Bhuiyan. The 19-year-old is a resident of Adra in the District of Comilla, Bangladesh.

The BSF has handed over the Bangladeshi national to Border Police Post (BPP), Gajansoo ( PS Kanachak) and further interrogation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) will soon launch 'operation 'Sard Hawa' (cold wind) at its formidable terrains of the Kashmir frontier and the vital security posts of Jammu as well as vast desert stretches of Rajasthan along the challenging India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LC) aimed at foiling potenyial infiltration efforts by taking advantage of the reduced visibility caused by the dense winter fog.

Officials in the BSF told ANI that the operation would be launched at an appropriate time scheduled next month and would continued till the end of January with a focus on strengthening security along the border during this critical period ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Speaking to ANI on condition of anonymity, an official posted in Jammu said the primary objective of Operation 'Sard Hawa' is to prevent infiltration attempts, as dense fog and mist during the winter season create favourable conditions for such activities.

"Heightened security measures are adopted with increased vigilance and patrolling along the India-Pakistan border during 'Operation Sard Hawa'," the official said.

Operation 'Sard Hawa' is an annual winter security exercise undertaken by the BSF along the India-Pakistan frontier in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, covering challenging stretches of the Kashmir sector, key security posts in Jammu, and the Thar Desert-- including critical portions of the International Boundary (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

The operation aims to detect infiltration, smuggling, and illegal cross-border movement during dense fog by intensifying surveillance, deploying additional personnel, and leveraging advanced technologies such as thermal imaging systems. It is typically conducted in January, around Republic Day, and runs in parallel with the summer counter-infiltration drive known as Operation Garam Hawa (Hot Wind). (ANI)

