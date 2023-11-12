Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 12 (ANI): Away from their homes, the jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated Diwali here in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The 'Festival of Lights' is a much-awaited day throughout the country as it signifies the victory of good over evil.

This symbolic victory also encourages one to eliminate the vices within and look forward to becoming a better human being. The festival is associated with lights, lamps, celebrations and prayers for good health and prosperity.

Notably, family members of some of the BSF jawans also joined in the celebrations, held at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Udhampur.

Earlier in the day, a team of Army soldiers reached Soni village where houses were decorated with lights and the troops were welcomed with Dhols and flowers. This was followed by an exchange of sweets and pleasantries.

The villagers displayed exuberance and sheer delight as they got a chance to celebrate this pious festival with the men who defend the country, hundreds of kilometres away from their own homes.

A great emphasis was placed on using this occasion to encourage the development of virtues within self and encourage taking up an active role in the act of nation-building. (ANI)

