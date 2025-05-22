Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): Chinar Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava on Thursday reviewed operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, 'post' Operation Sindoor.

During his visit to the forward areas in Kupwara, Lt Gen Srivastava interacted with the troops and lauded them for the courage, dedication, and professionalism they demonstrated during the recent ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps stated, "Chinar Corps Commander reviewed operational preparedness, post Operation SINDOOR, along the Line of Control in Kupwara. During interaction, he lauded the troops for their exemplary courage, unwavering dedication, utmost professionalism and befitting response during recent ceasefire violations."

"He underscored the significance of ensuring unrelenting vigilance, technological infusion and steadfast domination along the Line of Control and being prepared for futuristic challenges," it added.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The operation targeted terror infrastructure across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and inside Pakistan, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

India damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields at 11 Pakistani airbases during the operation. Following the Indian strikes, Pakistan resorted to cross-border shelling and drone attacks targeting civilian areas, after which India carried out further precision strikes in retaliation to Pakistan's provocation. The military escalation was followed by an understanding between the two countries on May 10 to cease hostilities.

Meanwhile, in a weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's resolve to combat terrorism and urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its continued support to terror outfits. He stressed the need for global unity in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Earlier this month, Lt Gen Srivastava also visited Rashtriya Rifles Battalions deployed in South Kashmir, where he reviewed security operations and praised the troops for their planning and execution of Operation Keller and Operation Nader. These operations led to the elimination of six hardcore terrorists and the recovery of a large cache of war-like stores. (ANI)

