Srinagar, May 31 (PTI) Mock drills under Operation Shield were conducted across Kashmir valley on Saturday to test and strengthen the preparedness for emergency situations, officials said.

As part of the mock drill, a blackout was observed from 8 pm to 8:15 pm as lights of government buildings, houses and business establishments were turned off, they said.

In Srinagar, lights were turned off in the Lal Chowk City centre, including the historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower), as well, the officials said.

The exercise was aimed at familiarising citizens with emergency response protocols during blackout or crisis situations and to evaluate the readiness of the public and the administration.

Business activities, vehicular movement and routine operations were paused for the 15-minute duration, they added.

The civil defence mock drills, under the banner of Operation Shield, conducted by District Administrations in collaboration with SDRF and Civil Defence, aimed at strengthening the preparedness for emergency situations, the officials said.

Experts and personnel from SDRF, Health Department, Fire and Emergency Services, along with a large number of students and locals participated in the exercises, they said.

The exercises involved demonstrations of rapid response tactics, simulated rescue operations, and real-time coordination between various emergency services, they added.

The demonstrations emphasised the importance of timely, well-coordinated responses to minimize casualties and damage, the officials said.

