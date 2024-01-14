Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): As part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign, a one-week cleanliness campaign began in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and will continue until the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg said, "A one-week cleanliness campaign will begin today as per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From 14-21 January, the whole track from Katra to the main 'Bhavan' will be cleaned as per the highest cleanliness standards already established by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. We also welcome the devotees who want to be a part of this cleanliness campaign."

The CEO also informed that the natural (old) cave in Trikuta hills was opened for devotees on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday.

"As per the custom, after performing special rituals at the natural cave, we facilitate devotees for the 'Darshan' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Our team will facilitate the devotees according to the number of people coming for Yatra. This process will start today. Our team will work as per our crowd management capacities," Garg told ANI.

Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers at Vaishno Devi temple through the natural (old) cave in Trikuta hills on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated a cleanliness drive at religious places as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign.

The campaign will continue until January 22, coinciding with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

BJP party chief JP Nadda said, "On PM Modi's direction, the party has decided that starting from January 14 (Makar Sankranti) till January 22 (Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple), we will hold a cleanliness drive at all the religious places."

Earlier in the day, Nadda participated in a cleanliness drive at the Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi, as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan.'

Chief ministers from the BJP also participated in the drive, with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visiting and leading a cleanliness drive at Kainchi Dham in Nainital. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in a cleanliness drive in Ayodhya.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

Around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd, Swami Vigyananand, founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation, said on Sunday. (ANI)

