Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday launched a peace jersey of Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC).

RKFC is a professional football club based in Srinagar. The club currently competes in the I-League, the Indian football league system, and many big tournaments and provides many professional players for Indian football.

Speaking to the reporters post the launch, Abdullah said that the government has a "special focus on sports"

The J-K CM said, "Each constituency has a different kind of sport based on the interest of the youth there - somewhere there is cricket, somewhere football, gymnastics, volleyball, handball, and athletics. We are making every effort to make a good infrastructure and give it to the youth."

He also said that the second phase of the Kashmir marathon will be organised on November 2nd this year, saying, "I want to invite those who are interested in the marathon to take part."

Meanwhile, on the restoration work of the national highway, the J-K CM said that blacktopping will be done after damage due to incessant rains.

"The highway has also been made operational. The 300 m stretch of the highway, which has been washed away, we will do the black topping, but the traffic is still running smoothly," CM Abdullah said.

He also said that compensation will be provided after the assessment of the damage due to floods is done.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the J-K CM said that the Union Territory has suffered massive losses in recent floods and expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would announce a relief package during his reported upcoming visit.

Abdullah highlighted the extent of destruction, particularly during the Kishtwar and Katra yatras.

"The loss has been immense, loss of lives, especially during the two yatras in Kishtwar and Katra. There has been loss of property also. Around 330 bridges have been washed away. More than 1500 km of roads have been destroyed. Many government buildings have suffered losses, and crops have been destroyed. Our dry fruits have been destroyed," Abdullah said.

He added that the state government expects adequate support from the Centre to rebuild after the devastation.

"Seeing this, we hope that our loss is analysed and an adequate package is announced so that we can compensate for the losses suffered. I will put all these points before the Prime Minister and hope that he will give a good package for the people of J&K," the J&K CM said. (ANI)

