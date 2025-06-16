Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday raised concern over the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran amid ongoing waves of tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Iran.

He said that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the ongoing situation in Iran, particularly concerning the welfare and safety of Kashmiri students living in the country.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah confirmed the development. He said, "Just spoke to Dr S Jaishankar regarding the situation in Iran, particularly the welfare and safety of Kashmiri students in the country."

He added that the External Affairs Minister assured him that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is actively monitoring the situation. "The Hon Minister assured me that @MEAIndia is in close contact with their counterparts in Iran & will take all necessary steps to safeguard all Indian students in Iran," Omar Abdullah said in his post.

The communication between the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and the EAM came amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, which have raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals, especially students pursuing higher education in Iranian universities.

Many students from Jammu and Kashmir are studying in various universities across Iran, including Shahid Beheshti University and Iran University of Medical Science.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively working to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian students studying in Iran amid the current security situation, according to a statement from the Minister of External Affairs.

The Embassy is continuously monitoring the situation and engaging with students to provide support and assistance.

"The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety," read the statement.

The Embassy is facilitating the relocation of students to safer places within Iran, where possible.

The Embassy is examining other feasible options to ensure student safety, including potential evacuation plans.

"In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow," added the statement.

The Embassy is in touch with community leaders to discuss welfare and safety concerns, demonstrating its commitment to supporting Indian nationals in Iran.

"Separately, the Embassy is in touch with community leaders regarding welfare and safety," added the statement.

Israel conducted a "wide-scale" wave of strikes on Sunday targeting several weapons production sites in Iran, the Israeli military said.

The strikes destroyed infrastructure belonging to the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Iranian military in Tehran, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Several world leaders called for diplomatic talks to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Iran on Sunday.

Iran launched a new barrage at Israel on Sunday evening, with an explosion seen in the coastal city of Haifa. Israel said it began another series of strikes on military targets across Iran amid international pleas for diplomacy and de-escalation, according to CNN.

The hostilities have killed at least 224 people in Iran and 14 in Israel, according to local authorities in each country. As Tehran residents flee the capital, Iran's Ministry of Health said at least 1,481 people had been injured since Israel launched the wave of attacks on Friday.

Meanwhile, Israel is conducting strikes on surface-to-surface missile sites in central Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday night. (ANI)

