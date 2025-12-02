Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday, addressed concerns over poor road conditions in Rajouri, attributing them to ongoing widening, 4-laning, and tunnelling projects.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining existing roads, especially where tunnel work is underway.

Abdullah plans to convey the issue to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting accelerated work on border roads. He also highlighted the ongoing process of building bunkers, reassuring that it will continue.

"The roads are in bad condition because of ongoing work. It is a road widening, 4-laning, and tunnelling project. Where tunnel work is underway, existing roads should be maintained... Whatever the condition of the roads is, I will convey it to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh because these are all border roads... I would request him to speed up the work on the border roads... The process of building bunkers is ongoing and will continue," said Omar Abdullah.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Omar Abdullah raised concerns about reduced tourism, stating that the Srinagar region has faced a challenging year due to low footfall, and said it is now banking heavily on a good spell of snowfall in December to revive arrivals.

Speaking to the media, CM Abdullah noted that a dry November has affected destinations. However, he added that steady tourist inflow continues, and fresh snowfall is expected to boost arrivals across the valley significantly.

"Wherever there are business-to-business relations, it is expected that people associated with the tourism industry will benefit. The biggest factor contributing to tourism is promotion and marketing... This year has not been easy for us in tourism. Be it Pahalgam, or Delhi, or Nowgam..." he said.

The Chief Minister cited snow as the biggest tourism magnet and hoped for a boost in tourism with a good snow spell in December. (ANI)

