Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Upbeat over the induction of two state-of-the-art containerised shooting ranges (CTSR) in Jammu and Kashmir, policemen are queuing up for undertaking firing practice on these ranges in all-weather conditions to hone their skills.

Police is likely to induct more such systems in Jammu, Srinagar and other districts of the Union territory after the success of these ventures.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Says 'Upcoming Polls Will Be My Last Electoral Battle'.

"For the first time, we have got two units of containerised shoot ranges in Jammu and Kashmir. One of these has been installed in Jammu and another in Srinagar," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulbir Singh told PTI here.

The CTSR and its Monitoring Control System (MCS) was inaugurated by DGP Dilbag Singh in Jammu last week.

Also Read | South Africa Road Accident: Truck Collides Head-On With Bus, 20 Dead in Limpopo Province.

The SSP said the CTSR has two tubes and two cops can undergo firing practice at a time in three body positions.

He said the biggest advantage of the system is that it can be operated day and night.

"We had a firing range facility used only during the day. But in this new facility, you can practice any time, including at night," Kulbir said.

He said if the forces are engaged during the day, they can practice any time even at night.

A policeman, who undertook firing practice on the newly-inducted range, said it is useful for sharpening of hitting targets. "You can do firing practice any time. There is no timeline for it. My skills have improved. Target hitting has sharpened due to several features of correcting the shots," he said.

The CTSR and its MCS meets all international standards of safety and pollution with software capability of decreasing and increasing the firing range of up to 300 metres, officials said.

The air-conditioned shooting range, which can be utilised round-the-clock, can also be easily transported to any other location, they added.

The shooter can fire in standing, kneeling and lying positions, and it has electronic multi-function targets and virtual target systems, the officials said.

The CTSR has control stations and a monitoring tab near the shooter, they said.

Its systems are capable of displaying and recording shot location on the target, possible score, aggregate score, indicate mean point of impact, indicate type of exercise in progress and show group size, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)