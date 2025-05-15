Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag sentenced five drug peddlers to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, police said on Thursday.

The court of the special judge designated under the NDPS Act in Anantnag had convicted the five accused in a case registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered at the Kokernag police station, a police spokesman said.

The convicted individuals were identified as Mohammad Rafiq Bhat, Anayatullah Bhat, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mubeena Banoo, and Sajad Ahmad Ganie, he said.

They were booked for their involvement in illegal narcotics trade and for attempting to sell 'charas' to the youth of the area in 2022.

Police had caught the accused red-handed while trying to sell drugs and seized 5 kg of charas from their possession, the spokesman said.

During trial, the prosecution produced 17 witnesses in support of the case, he said.

After scrutinising the evidence and hearing both sides, the court convicted all five accused, who have now been sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment, the spokesman said.

