Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Indian Army's Dagger Division commemorated the 60th anniversary of the capture of Haji Pir Pass at Rampur, Baramulla. The milestone event was presided over by the Chinar Corps Commander and attended by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dagger Division; distinguished war veterans with their families; and several civil dignitaries, underscoring the historic significance of the occasion, as per a release.

The event began with tributes to the brave soldiers of the Dagger Division who participated in the legendary assault, turning the course of the 1965 war. Veterans were found abuzz, sharing anecdotes and inspiring recollections of their service while the Corps Commander addressed attendees, reaffirming the nation's pride in its military heritage.

The highlights of the celebrations were performances by the Army Brass Band, local artists from Brig Rajinder Singh Memorial Army Goodwill School and Strings of Baramulla. A virtual Sand Art movie by acclaimed artist Shri Sudhakant brought the epic battle to life.

Overall, the event recognised six decades of valour and sacrifice, strengthening the bonds between the Army and citizens while honouring the legacy of Haji Pir Operation, the release said.

In August 1965, amid the Indo-Pakistani War, the Battle of Haji pir emerged as a strategically significant confrontation in J&K. Indian forces launched a daring offensive to seize the crucial Haji pir Pass, a key infiltration route for enemy forces.

Earlier, the Indian Army's Chinar Warriors celebrated the indomitable spirit and valour of the Armed Forces while commemorating the Diamond Jubilee of the historic battle of Haji Pir Pass.

In a tribute to Bravehearts, Chinar Warriors embarked on a rigorous Motorcycle Rally of 175 Km from Srinagar to Baramulla via Gulmarg on 23-24 August 25, Chinar Cops of the Indian Army said in a post on X. (ANI)

