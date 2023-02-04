Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Director General of Police, J-K, Dilbag Singh visited the border District Rajouri on Friday where he chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the security scenario of the district. He directed alertness on borders as also in the hinterland to foil the evil intentions of Pakistan and its agencies.

He was accompanied by the Spl. DG CID, J-K, R R Swain and ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, said in a press release on Friday.

The review meeting besides the accompanying officers was attended by DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Dr Mohammed Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam, CO IRP 2nd Bn Randeep Kumar, CO 72 Bn CRPF Shri Ram Meena, ASP Rajouri, ASP Nowshera and other gazetted officers of the district, added the press release.

At the very outset of his address, the DGP, J-K congratulated Rajouri Police for busting a module of LeT by arresting three of its members. He said that Pakistan through its sponsored elements is targeting innocent people to harm the brotherhood and communal harmony of the UT, as per the statement.

He emphasized upon the officers to put in stern efforts for tracking down the elements involved in the Dhangri case ensuring justice for the victims. He directed dealing with the case more seriously by taking into account every bit of evidence.

DGP stressed utilizing the VDGs more efficiently adding that their training and weapon handling should be inspected by jurisdictional SHOs. Directing stringent action against terrorists and the terror ecosystem, the DGP said that the safety of the public has been and will continue to be the top priority of J&K Police. "We have to be more cautious, alert and particular to avoid any harm to the public order, "he added.

The DGP directed increasing anti-terror operations to track down the hiding terrorists & their modules. He stressed identifying hidden OGWs and accomplices providing any sort of support to terror activities and directed stringent action against each and every individual involved in anti-national activities. He directed strengthening the security grids by activating Naka checking points on different routes to track the movements of terrorists and their supporters. He also stressed devising and executing a proper area domination plan.

Singh said that Pakistan after witnessing a massive dent in its sponsored terrorism in J&K is now supplying drugs to target the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that like terrorism there must be zero tolerance for narcotics and narco-terror trade adding that both are equally dangerous for the people.

DGP once again directed for taking serious note of any kind of misconduct with the general public brought to their notice by any means. "He has directed the officers to sensitize and advise their subordinate officers/officials to be fair in their conduct, adding that any act of misconduct must be taken with utmost seriousness.

The officers present in the meeting apprised the DGP regarding the progress of the investigation in the Dhangri terror incident. He was also briefed regarding the measures being put in place to ensure peace in the area as well as vigilance. (ANI)

