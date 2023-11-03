Arnia (Jammu), Nov 3 (PTI) The administration on Friday ordered a ban on sale and use of firecrackers along the International Border in Jammu district, officials said.

The district administration issued an order tonight to ban the sale and use of firecrackers.

Loudspeaker fitted police vehicles drove around the border areas along IB in Arnia and R S Pura asking people to keep away from sale and use of firecrackers in the border belt.

"The ban has been ordered on the selling and bursting of firecrackers in a 5-km area along the IB. Those found involved in violation of it will be prosecuted as per law,” announced a police official on loud speaker in the border hamlets tonight.

This step has been taken in view of security aspects in the border belt.

