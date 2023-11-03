Madurai, November 3: Two people died while 18 others were injured when a tree they were standing under to shield themselves from the rain was struck by lightning in Keeranur village in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, officials said. The deceased were identified as Agniraja (25) and Selva (23). "Two people died and 18 people were injured in a lighting incident in Madurai district today," Madurai Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad told ANI.

The SP added that six people were admitted to Madurai Government Hospital while the rest were rushed to Sivagangai Government Hospital where they are currently under treatment. Lightning Strikes in Odisha: Ten Dead, Three Injured As Lightning Strikes in Six Districts of State.

Police said the incident took place when a group of people were going to join a funeral procession on Friday evening. "As it was raining heavily, they took shelter under a tree. However, all of a sudden, the tree was struck by lightning," an officer said. Further details are awaited

