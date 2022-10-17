Srinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday issued directions to extend Rs two lakh insurance cover to entire workforce including those in the unorganized sector.

The premium of the insurance would be borne by the Department of Labour and Employment, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | GPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 125 Assistant Engineer Posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; Here's How to Apply.

Sinha chaired a review meeting of Labour & Employment Department at the Civil Secretariat here.

Government is committed for social and economic justice to workforce in the unorganised sector and every effort is being made to protect the interest of labourers, their welfare, necessary skill development to improve their capability, the Lt Governor said.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Government School Teacher Sexually Abuses Student in Kamrup, Suspended.

Appraising the function of the department, the Lt Governor stressed that dedicated efforts be made to saturate self-employment schemes, and asked the department for organizing a mega job fair each at Jammu & Srinagar.

Enquiring about the steps put in place by the department to ensure there is no bonded labour and child labour case in J-K, the Lt Governor asked the Department to ensure the UT is free from bonded labour and child labour by regular inspections and conducting surveys.

He directed for starting a help line for unorganised workforce.

“Department must ensure there is no case of exploitation of unorganized workers. Proper employment planning and flexibility in labour deployment in the backdrop of changing market conditions should be the priority,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the senior officers of the Labour and Employment Department for the welfare and support of the unorganized workforce and their children.

“Health, safety and social security benefits like financial assistance should be top priority. Department should also ensure that all possible assistance for children's education and scholarships is extended within a fixed timeline,” the Lt Governor directed the officers.

Reviewing the employment sector of the Department, Sinha emphasised on integrated planning by bringing all departments on a single platform and working in convergence for effective and efficient employment related services.

Facilitate employment opportunities through national job fairs and an IEC campaign should be launched to generate awareness among the target population, he said.

The Lt Governor directed the department for registration of the entire unorganized workforce and transition of all accounts of J-K EPFO to the central EPFO at the earliest.

Industries in the Union Territory should employ local skilled workforce and trained ITI professionals. Department should carry out assessment of career counselling sessions every six months, the Lt Governor said.

Directions were also issued to activate labour 'sarais' (night shelters), their proper functioning and completing the under construction shelters at the earliest; resolving all 974 pending court cases under various labour Acts in stipulated time frame and conducting regular meetings of advisory boards pertaining to Labour and Employment Department, besides proper functioning of ESI scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)