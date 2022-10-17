Rangia (Assam), Oct 17: A school teacher in Assam's Kamrup district was suspended for allegedly sexually abusing a student on the premises of the institute, an official said on Monday.

A police case had been registered against the accused, an assistant teacher of a government school, under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act at Rangia Police Station, the official said. UP Shocker: 15-Year-Old Rape Victim Set on Fire, Dies at Saifai Medical College Hospital in Etawah.

A show cause notice was served to the teacher by Kamrup Inspector of Schools Apurba Thakuria on October 14.

However, he did not respond to the show cause notice till the issuance of the suspension order, the official added. Kolkata Shocker: Man Sexually Abuses Minor Daughter in Durgapur, Arrested Under POCSO Act

Pending departmental proceedings, the assistant teacher was placed under suspension with immediate effect, Thakuria said in his order, dated October 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)