Ahmedabad, October 17: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-II. Interested candidates can apply online till November 1 at the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The tentative date of the prelim examination is March 26, 2023, and the result will be announced in May 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 125 vacancies. AAI Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 55 Junior Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at aai.aero

Selection for GPSC Recruitment 2022 will be done on the basis if written exam followed by interview. Candidates willing to apply for GPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 can check the details of eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other information here. UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 563 Revenue SI Posts at psc.uk.gov.in, Check Details Here

GPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 36 years as on November 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities or institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India. The basic knowledge of computer applications. More details in the notification below:

GPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Create OTR login and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

GPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100 for general category and ₹100 as postal charges. Candidates belonging to reserved categories and Economically Weaker Section of Unreserved category, Ex-Servicemen of Gujarat State and physically disabled candidates have not to pay application fees.

