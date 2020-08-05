Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The government has asked all the authorities competent to provide real-time data of domicile certificates which are being issued offline on its online platform to ensure accuracy in the data collection, read an official release by Department of Information and Public Relation.

"The Government has asked all the authorities competent to issue Domicile Certificates in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, to enter the details of all such Domicile Certificates which are issued offline into the application/portal simultaneously to ensure accuracy in the data collection, real-time monitoring as also avoid chances of any misuse," the release said.

An order issued here by the General Administration Department in this regard stating that it has been decided that the Competent Authorities shall enter the details of the certificates issued manually for which the portal is being enabled.

"The applicants can apply for grant of Domicile Certificates both physically or through electronic mode by applying online on the portal www.jk.gov.in/jkservices and the Competent Authorities can also issue the certificates manually as well as electronically," read the release. (ANI)

