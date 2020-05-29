India News | J-K Govt Increases Tax on Petrol, Diesel

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday increased tax on the sale of petrol and diesel.

The move, to mobilise additional resources, came amid the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Assam Rise to 1,024: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

"The government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir increases the rate of tax on the sale of petrol and diesel in the Union Territory by Rs 2 per litre and Rs 1 per litre respectively. The new rates will be effective from June 1," said an official notification. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)