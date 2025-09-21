Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): As part of the nationwide 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan,' 150 General Hospital in Rajouri, under Brigadier Poonam Raj, organised a health camp for women and children from nearby rural villages in collaboration with the Military Dental Centre (MDC), Rajouri.

Sarpanch Shazia Tabassum said the camp provided medical checkups, counselling, and support for family health issues, calling it "a great initiative by the Army."

Speaking to ANI, Shazia Tabassum said, "Women from far-reaching villages have come here to attend the program organised by 150 GH. Medical counselling and health checkups were done... All their health and family problems were heard and solved... This is a great initiative by the Army..."

Earlier, on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (SNSP) Abhiyaan along with the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan marks the largest-ever health outreach for women and children in India.

According to the release, the initiative, jointly led by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women & Child Development (MoWCD), will involve organising more than 10 lakh health camps from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level.

It will strengthen screening, early detection, and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle and mental health awareness activities. At the same time, the campaign will mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation.

In his address, the Prime Minister stated, "Our mothers and sisters, our Nari Shakti, are the main Aadhar of our Rashtra Pragati (National Development). If a mother is healthy, the whole family stays healthy. A mother's health impacts the whole family. Therefore, this campaign is dedicated to mothers and sisters and for their healthy future." (ANI)

