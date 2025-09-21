New Delhi, September 21: Elon Musk-run satellite internet company, Starlink, is preparing to make its entry in India in the coming months. As per reports, the service could roll out within three to four months and may offer its users with internet speeds ranging between 25Mbps and 220Mbps. Ahead of the launch, Starlink is reportedly preparing for spectrum tests. To strengthen its network across the country, the company also plans to establish nearly 20 earth stations or gateways in India.

As per a report of NDTV Profit, Starlink is preparing to carry out its spectrum test from the Navi Mumbai terminals and is also planning to establish 20 earth stations, or gateways, across locations like Navi Mumbai, Noida, and Chennai. Out of these, three sites are said to be either under construction or in the development phase. The report further noted that user terminals would be imported from Texas, Los Angeles, and Seattle, while the gateway setup is expected to require a minimum of 50,000 terminals. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Introduces ‘Read Aloud’ Feature With Natural Human-Like Voice.

Starlink has reportedly secured trial spectrum in India to set up its ground infrastructure and carry out security compliance tests. The company is said to already hold a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license, along with approvals from IN-SPACe to operate its satellites in the country. As per reports, the provisional or test spectrum was granted on August 12, even as discussions between the Department of Telecommunications and TRAI on spectrum pricing remain unresolved. OpenAI Taps Apple Supplier To Develop AI Device, Explores Glasses, Smart Speaker, Voice Recorder and Wearable Pin: Report.

As per multiple reports, Starlink’s satellite internet service in India is expected to come with a one-time setup fee of around INR 30,000 or possibly slightly higher. The monthly subscription plans are likely to begin at INR 3,300. The Starlink service in India is anticipated to roll out within the next three to four months, with a launch window between December 2025 and January 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV Profit), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2025 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).