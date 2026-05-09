India News | J-K: Health Department Prepares Emergency Medical Network for Amarnath Yatra in Ramban

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Health Department in Ramban on Saturday has completed preparations to provide basic and emergency medical services, including blood transfusion facilities, for pilgrims undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

According to the CMO, the yatra will be conducted from July 3 to August 28 this year and will pass through Ramban district, considered one of the most accident-prone stretches along National Highway 44.

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The preparations were highlighted by Ramban Chief Medical Officer Dr Kamal Ji Zadoo on the sidelines of a blood donation camp organised at the District Hospital Ramban to mark World Red Cross Day.

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammed Alyas Khan.

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Speaking to ANI, Dr Zadoo said, "Today, we observed World Red Cross Day at Ramban District. We have organised a blood donation camp at the District Hospital Ramban and also raised awareness about the importance of blood donation. Given that the district is accident-prone and is preparing for the annual Amarnath Yatra, adequate blood storage is crucial for emergencies."

He said similar blood donation camps would also be organised in all four medical blocks of the district to strengthen blood reserves ahead of the pilgrimage season.

The CMO further said that medical teams would be deployed at all langar sites and lodgement centres from Nashri to Banihal for the convenience of pilgrims.

Mini hospitals equipped with emergency testing facilities, oxygen support and defibrillators will also be established at Yatri Niwas, Chanderkot and Laambar in Banihal, the CMO said.

According to the Health Department, 17 ambulances have already been deployed along the yatra route, while 10 additional ambulances will remain on standby as backup support. One ambulance will also accompany the yatra convoy throughout the route.

Officials said sufficient blood stock would be maintained to meet any emergency requirement during the pilgrimage.

Earlier on May 6, highlighting extensive security and logistical preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa said the district administration will install dedicated radio-frequency identification (RFID) kiosks at the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station to track and assist pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage.

Speaking to ANI, DC Sherpa said, "Officials are working to enhance facilities for travellers, including upgraded security arrangements and the establishment of various lodging centres. Improvements are also being made to essential services such as toilet and washroom facilities at key points throughout the district. To streamline the movement of pilgrims, an RFID counter will be set up at the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station in Udhampur, repeating a successful measure from previous years. The district has designated 31 lodgement centres to accommodate the influx of visitors..." (ANI)

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