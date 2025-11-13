Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): The long-awaited helicopter services in District Rajouri have resumed, providing immense relief and convenience to residents of this hilly and border district, as well as benefiting the public in health emergencies and urgent situations.

The facility, inaugurated at the helipad site located at the Sports Stadium Kheora, marks a significant milestone in enhancing accessibility for people living in remote and mountainous areas.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, graced the occasion and personally inspected the arrangements and infrastructure at the site.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Commissioner said that the resumption of helicopter services would prove to be a boon for the general public, particularly in cases of medical emergencies, accidents, or any other urgent situations requiring immediate transportation.

"Timely air connectivity can save lives, reduce hardship, and strengthen the district's overall disaster preparedness," he emphasised.

He further stated that this initiative will play a vital role in connecting Rajouri's remote and border areas with other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring better access to healthcare, administrative services, and essential supplies. "This service is not just a transport link--it's a lifeline for our people in times of need," Sharma added.

To ensure smooth coordination and efficient management of the helicopter operations, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Rajouri, Malikzada Sheraz-ul-Haq, has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for the facility. The move aims to streamline communication between departments and ensure that emergency and priority cases are handled promptly.

Several prominent citizens, including retired doctor Vijay Gupta, Sushil Jamwal, Subsin Gupta, Subah Chandar, and Karan Diwan, were present during the inauguration and appreciated the administration's efforts in restoring this critical service after a long hiatus.

The resumption of helicopter services is expected to not only improve emergency medical evacuation capabilities but also enhance the region's tourism potential and economic activity, offering new hope to the residents of Rajouri. (ANI)

