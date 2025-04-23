Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday paid tribute to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and strongly condemned the heinous act.

"A condolence meeting was held in the High Court of J-K and Ladakh at Srinagar to pay tribute to those who lost lives in the tragic incident at Pahalgam here on Tuesday," an official spokesman said.

He said the legal fraternity show unwavering solidarity with the victims and their families in this hour of grief.

The condolence meeting was attended by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani.

Besides, deputy solicitor general of India, senior additional advocate generals, senior designated advocates, president of J-K High Court Bar Association in Srinagar, members of the Bar, officers and officials of the Registry and court staff attended the condolence meet.

The gathering observed two minutes of silence to pay heartfelt tribute to those who lost their precious lives in the act of terrorism, the spokesman said.

