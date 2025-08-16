Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir VK Birdi, on Saturday, chaired a crime and security review meeting of Kashmir Zone at PCR Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by all the range DIsG, district SSsP and other senior officers.

At the outset, IGP Kashmir took an overall assessment of the security situation of the Kashmir Zone. This was followed by the presentations of district SSsP highlighting their efforts in crime prevention and maintenance of law & order in their respective districts. The deliberations centred around the resolution of general crime cases, as well as matters related to NDPS, UAPA, absconders and other offences. Actions taken under preventive laws and pending inquest proceedings were also discussed, according to an official release.

IGP Kashmir appreciated the efforts of the district chiefs in preventing crime and emphasised the need for improving the quality of investigation. He also underscored the need to improve the conviction rates by way of establishing a robust follow-up system for securing convictions in narco and terror-related cases. While assessing the security measures, IGP Kashmir urged officers to intensify area domination exercises and night patrolling in vulnerable areas to strengthen the security grid.

At the end of the meeting, IGP Kashmir reiterated the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in maintaining safety and security in the region. He urged the officers to work for ensuring transparency, accountability and swift resolution of cases to safeguard the rights and safety of citizens. (ANI)

