New Delhi, August 16: Online scammers are finding new ways to cheat people, and one of the latest threats is the WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Scam. This dangerous trick allows fraudsters to gain access to victims’ financial data and even carry out transactions, all through a simple WhatsApp video call.

Recently, credit card provider OneCard issued an advisory alerting its customers to this scam. Experts caution that it doesn’t just threaten your bank balance but can also result in identity theft, making it a major cybercrime concern. What Is Fake CAPTCHA Scam? Learn How Cybercriminals Target Users With New Method To Steal Valuable Information; Know How To Avoid Such Scams.

What Is WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Scam?

In this scam, fraudsters impersonate officials from banks or financial service companies. They call unsuspecting users claiming that there is a problem with their account or that they have won a reward. To “resolve” the issue, victims are asked to share their smartphone screen during a WhatsApp video call. What Is WhatsApp Image Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Online Fraud That Made Jabalpur Man Lose INR 2 Lakh After Downloading Photo.

Once the screen is shared, scammers can view everything happening on the phone in real time. Sensitive details like account numbers, passwords, CVVs, PINs, and OTPs are exposed instantly. In some cases, the fraudsters also share a malware link or code. When the victim clicks on it, the criminal gains remote control of the device, enabling them to steal confidential information and siphon money.

How Does the WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Scam Work?

The process often begins with a convincing phone call. Fraudsters then switch the conversation to a WhatsApp video call, claiming it will help them provide better guidance. Under the guise of troubleshooting or verification, they push the victim to share their screen.

Once the scammer has visibility or remote access, they quickly extract personal and financial data. Transactions can be made without the victim even realizing it until money is lost from their account.

How to Stay Safe from This Scam

Experts strongly advise never accepting WhatsApp video calls from unknown numbers. Never share your phone screen with strangers, especially while using financial apps like UPI, internet banking, or e-wallets.

For additional safety, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on banking and messaging apps. Staying cautious, verifying caller identity, and avoiding suspicious links are essential steps to safeguard against this rising cyber threat.

