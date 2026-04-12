Teetwal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Indian Army's Shakti Vijay Brigade and the District Administration Kupwara on Saturday celebrated 'Shaam-e-Watan: Ek Shaam Desh Ke Naam' near the LOC Teetwal, showcasing Kashmiri talent and the spirit of unity and patriotism in the valley.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, who was present at the event, said that the programme gave a platform to the Kashmiri artists to showcase a variety of cultural performances as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vibrant Villages Programme 2.0.

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He noted that the Vibrant Villages Programme 2.0 aims to accelerate tourism and development in the village areas, and the Indian Army, civil administration, and police officials are collectively working to achieve this goal.

"As you know, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vibrant Villages Programme, now in its 2.0 phase. Several villages in Kupwara, including Teetwal. The aim is to accelerate development and promote border tourism, bringing vibrancy to these areas. Civil administration, police, and especially the Indian Army are working together to achieve this. Today's 'Shaam-e-Watan' programme, organised by the Shakti Vijay Brigade in Titwal, is part of this effort, giving a platform to local Kashmiri talent to showcase their skills. We plan to hold similar events across border villages this year to boost tourism and awareness," he said.

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The Vibrant Villages Programme 2.0 builds upon the foundation laid by the first phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme, which primarily focused on villages along the northern borders. The second phase expands the scope to additional border regions, including those in the Northeast, where connectivity challenges and developmental gaps have historically posed obstacles to growth.

The initiative aims to curb migration from border villages and encourage local populations to remain rooted in their native areas.

Beyond development, the programme also has a strategic dimension. Strengthened and well-populated border villages are expected to play a critical role in enhancing national security. (ANI)

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