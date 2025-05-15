Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday carried out a door-to-door assistance drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, especially in areas near the Line of Control (LoC) that were severely affected by recent Pakistani shelling.

As part of the outreach effort, Army jawans distributed essential supplies, including medicines and ration, to civilians impacted by the cross-border hostilities following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepali national.

Troops from the Army's Romeo Force also interacted with locals to understand their needs and provide reassurance during the ongoing security situation.

One resident of Poonch shared how the Army's presence gave them the courage to stay. "We stayed here even during the war-like situation. The Army that fought for us, we stayed here because of them, as they are fighting for us and are without their families. It's because of them, we are living today," the resident said.

Mohammad Asif, another local whose house was badly damaged in the May 9 shelling, described his current situation.

"Heavy shelling had taken place here, which caused heavy damage to our house. There is no scope for us to live here. So, we live in the house of our neighbour. The Indian Army has come here. They helped us a lot, provided us with medicines. They told us to tell them if we were facing any problems. We are thankful to them for coming to check on us...The damage (to the house) occurred on May 9...Indian Army is fighting at the border and helping us. We are thankful to them," Asif told ANI.

During intense shelling by Pakistan on the morning of May 7, a shell landed behind Christ School in Poonch, run by the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, a Christian congregation. The shell hit the home of two students from the school, both lost their lives, and their parents were seriously injured.

Another shell fired from Pakistan struck a Christian Convent of Nuns belonging to the Mother of Carmel congregation. The explosion damaged water tanks and destroyed solar panels.

Amid the shelling, several priests, nuns, school staff, and residents sought safety in an underground hall beneath Christ School.

The Indian Armed Forces responded firmly to the aggression, targeting several military positions across the border. Later, both countries agreed to stop the firing and military action after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

